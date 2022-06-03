FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers through sunset
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with an isolated shower or storm possible through sunset.
Today
High - 86°
Normal high - 85°
Chance of rain - 20%
Dry weekend
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with no rain and highs in the mid 80′s.
Warmer, showers next week
There will be a daily chance of scattered showers and storms starting Monday through much of next week. Highs will start in the upper 80′s Monday and gradually warm into the 90′s by Wednesday.
