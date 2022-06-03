Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers through sunset

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with an isolated shower or storm possible through sunset.

Today

High - 86°

Normal high - 85°

Chance of rain - 20%

Forecast in Atlanta Friday
Forecast in Atlanta Friday(CBS46)

Dry weekend

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with no rain and highs in the mid 80′s.

Warmer, showers next week

There will be a daily chance of scattered showers and storms starting Monday through much of next week. Highs will start in the upper 80′s Monday and gradually warm into the 90′s by Wednesday.

