FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray shower possible on Friday; Nice weekend ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After two straight days in the 90s, it will not be quite as hot on Friday. Look for highs in the mid 80s with more clouds than we have seen the last couple of days. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but widespread rain is not likely.

Weekend (CBS46)

The weekend looks good with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The rain risk is low with a lot of sunshine on Saturday and just a low chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday. There is a greater threat of showers and thunderstorms flaring up on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the middle of next week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is heading for South Florida this weekend. It will likely become Tropical Storm Alex before reaching Florida and will move out into the Atlantic Ocean after crossing through the Sunshine State. 2-6″ of rain is likely in Central and South Florida Friday into Saturday as the storm passes by. It will have no impact in north Georgia, and it will throw some rough surf at the Georgia and Carolina coasts early next week.

PTC 1 (CBS46)

PTC 1 Rain (CBS46)

