Former Lithonia police officer pleads guilty to rape, sentenced to life

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Lithonia Police Officer David Wilborn was sentenced to life in prison to serve 25 years without parole after pleading guilty to several charges including rape, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Friday. According to Boston, Wilborn must also register as a sex offender.

During court proceedings, officials say Wilborn, 45, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, possession of a firearm and violation of oath by a public offender.

The charges, officials say, date back to 2019 involving a motorist and his passenger during a traffic stop at Lithonia Park in DeKalb County.

According to the investigation, Wilborn approached the vehicle as the two were leaving the park. After asking for identification, he forced the driver out of the car and told him to get on the ground. According to the investigation, the female passenger was ordered to the back of the car, brandished his weapon and raped her.

The victim told police that he repeated the words “nothing happened.” Wilborn later ordered the victim and her friend to get back in the car and leave, police say. After the victim called the police and explained everything that happened, detectives say they were able to identify Wilborn as the perpetrator.

Wilborn previously was employed by the Atlanta Police Department; he later resigned after a 2007 allegation of sexual assault.

