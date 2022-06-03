Georgia Democratic Caucus reaches across aisle for help with gun control

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Georgia’s democratic caucus calling for team work across the aisle to out an end to gun violence following the large amount of gun deaths seen across the country in the last few weeks.

“Tulsa, Oklahoma, Waco, Texas, Charleston, South Carolina,” read Representative Rebecca Mitchell of District 106.

The beginning of a long list of locations of mass shootings in the United States.

“Will Georgia be next?” questioned Representative Debra Bazemore of District 63.

The House Democratic Caucus held a news conference to push for change they believe could prevent gun violence.

“You should not be allowed to go in a store today and be able to walk out with an AR-15 at the end of the day,” said Representative Sandra Scott of District 76.

Banning assault weapons is just one of the steps the caucus wants to take. That’s a move many republicans across the country are adamantly opposed to.

“In rural Colorado, an AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens,” said Representative Ken Buck of Colorado.

Other laws the caucus wants the house to consider: more in-depth background checks and more training for police.

“Nobody’s child should forever be ten,” said Rep. Mitchell.

Republicans agree with something needing to change, but not necessarily gun laws. A spokesperson for Georgia’s Republican Party issued this statement to CBS46 about the caucus’ appeal today:

“We fully support our republican legislators as they work to address the inexplicable violence we’ve seen across our country in recent weeks. We will continue praying for the families affected by these tragedies.”

Talks on compromises between the two parties don’t seem to have produced any resolutions.

“We have had discussions, I don’t know if I could label them as productive at this pint,” said Representative Billy Mitchell of District 88.

This discussion also comes just seven weeks after Governor Brian Kemp signed the Constitutional Carry Bill into law, which eliminates the state’s gun permit requirement. Georgia became the 25th state state in country to pass that law and the fourth in 2022 alone.

