Gwinnett County Commission bans smoking in most outdoor public places

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Gwinnett County is cracking down on all forms of smoking in public places.

A new county ordinance is banning smoking in public outdoor workspaces and public outdoor recreational areas like parks and plazas, and outdoor concert venues in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden was a big proponent of the measure.

“We support a healthy workforce, and this ordinance will prevent or protect the health of our frontline workers who work in restaurants bars, and nightclubs,” Carden told CBS46.

The ordinance is an extension of the county’s clean indoor air ordinance, which previously banned smoking indoors in public places except for a number of restaurants and bars that banned minors and Now the ban includes outdoor spaces and prohibits cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vaping. Only cigar lounges and hookah lounges are exempt.

“When you’re exposed to secondhand smoke, it can have detrimental effects to your health,” Kirkland said. “We have a lot of folks who are exposed to secondhand smoke not by choice, but but as a condition of their employment, and I have an issue with that,” he added.

While many Gwinnett County teens supported the measure in the commission meeting, not everyone is pleased.

“I think it’s very unfair to anybody that actually smokes,” said Alfred Morgan who supports smoking in outdoor public places. “Right now, a lot of people are going through a lot and just being able to smoke helps a lot of people. If they want to ban it, I feel it’s not right,” Morgan continued.

People who violate can face fines up to $50. People who own or manage outdoor spaces that are found in violation can face $100 fines for the first offense, $200 for the second offense within a 12-month span and a $300 fine for the third offense within a 12-month period.

The ordinance takes effect June 23.

