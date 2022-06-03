Gwinnett County water resources wins ‘best tasting water’ in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Association of Water Professionals named Gwinnett County’s drinking water as the best in the state of Georgia on Thursday.

Officials say they conducted a blind taste test and vote that qualified Gwinnett to compete in the National American Water Works Association competition against utilities across the United States.

“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” said Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. They work around the clock to ensure our water meets the Gwinnett Standard.”

According to officials, the county gets its drinking water from Lake Lanier. From there, it’s treated at two water production plants, Shoal Creek Filter Plant and Lanier Filter Plant. The two water plants use advanced technology that provides more than 70 million gallons of drinking water to Gwinnett’s nearly one million residents.

