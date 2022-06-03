Advertisement

Gwinnett County water resources wins ‘best tasting water’ in Georgia

Gwinnett County is now qualified for the National American Water Works Association competition
Glass of water
Glass of water(Canva photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Association of Water Professionals named Gwinnett County’s drinking water as the best in the state of Georgia on Thursday.

Officials say they conducted a blind taste test and vote that qualified Gwinnett to compete in the National American Water Works Association competition against utilities across the United States.

“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” said Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. They work around the clock to ensure our water meets the Gwinnett Standard.”

According to officials, the county gets its drinking water from Lake Lanier. From there, it’s treated at two water production plants, Shoal Creek Filter Plant and Lanier Filter Plant. The two water plants use advanced technology that provides more than 70 million gallons of drinking water to Gwinnett’s nearly one million residents.

For more information, click here.

