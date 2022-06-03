Kemp appoints new Georgia state elections board chair

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Only months before Georgia’s nationally watched general elections, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday a new state elections board chair has been appointed.

William S. Duffey, Jr., a former U.S. district judge, has been appointed chair of the board, which is responsible for reviewing voting fraud allegations. Georgia’s new voting laws, passed by the Georgia General Assembly after the 2020 elections, removed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the election board, and gave Kemp the responsibility of appointing a chair.

Duffey retired in 2018 from the Northern District of Georgia. From 2001 to 2004, he served as the district’s U.S. attorney, where he prosecuted federal crimes and led the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Taskforce.

William S. Duffey, Jr. has been appointed as the new chair of the State Elections Board. (WGCL)

Duffey was also a partner at King & Spalding in Atlanta. From 1994 to 1995, Duffey served as deputy independent counsel in charge of the Arkansas phase of the Whitewater investigation.

