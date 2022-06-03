Metro Atlanta pools trimming hours for public swimming due to lifeguard shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – Public pools across metro Atlanta are trimming their hours of operation due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Park officials from Clayton County, Cobb County, and Gwinnett County all confirmed that they cut back on hours for public swimming due to low staffing numbers.

“Our hours of operations have adjusted, alternating schedules to ensure accessibility to various aquatic experiences,” said Deborah Tuff, spokesperson for Gwinnett County Government.

Part-time lifeguard positions begin at $16.50/hour in Gwinnett. You can apply here.

Clayton County is roughly 25 life-guards short and has cancelled Open Swim periods at all of its county pools, according to a spokesperson for the County.

The County has shuffled lifeguards to the new Spivey Splash Water Park to ensure that its operations are unaffected by the shortage.

The County is advertising for lifeguard applicants on the front page of its Parks & Recreation website. Positions start at making $14.39/hour and they will waive your lifeguard certification fee.

In Cobb County, the Sewell Park pool is not yet open as the County searches to hire more lifeguards, according to a County spokesperson.

The Central Aquatic Center, Mountain View Aquatic Center, and South Cobb Aquatic Center are operating with modified schedules (some close early) as they work to find adequate staffing.

The West Cobb Aquatic Center is running regular hours, and the Seven Springs Water park is open 12p-3p and 4p-7p, 7-days per week.

The City of Atlanta said service its pools have not been impacted by a lifeguard shortage since opening Memorial Day weekend.

Six Flags over Georgia is also looking to hire lifeguards as part of an effort to hire 1,000 new employees for the summer.

Walk-in interview are available daily from 12pm-5pm.

“We are working diligently to recruit, hire and train team members to provide our guests with the best experience possible. We’re proud to offer job opportunities for team members as young as 16 and advancement opportunities for those focused on career growth. We welcome second wage earners like teachers and bus drivers, and provide great opportunities for senior citizens, too,” said Dedra Brown-Harvey, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Six Flags Over Georgia.

