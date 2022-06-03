PeachtreeTV announced as exclusive broadcast partner of ‘Look Up Atlanta’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - PeachtreeTV will be the exclusive broadcast home of Look Up Atlanta — a celebration capturing Atlanta’s greatness and the return of the Southeast’s largest fireworks show.

“Look Up Atlanta” celebrates all the things that make Atlanta a great city – from its sports teams and attractions to the culturally diverse and celebrated food and arts scene – and the tradition of Fourth of July fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park.

Television coverage from Centennial Olympic Park will begin on July 3 at 5 p.m. when Look Up Atlanta gates open to the public. PeachtreeTV will then take you through all of the festivities so you don’t miss a thing. Coverage will be hosted by Atlanta television veteran Monica Pearson and CBS46 News anchors Shon Gables, Rick Folbaum, Lana Harris and Brooks Baptiste.

The broadcast will include live performances, special guests, live interviews and more.

“We are more than thrilled to be the broadcast home of Look Up Atlanta,” said Peachtree TV Station Manager Micheal Smith. “Fourth of July is an exciting time for Atlantan’s to come together and celebrate all that makes this city great, and we are excited to have Peachtree TV be the home of this year’s festivities.”

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

