Police chase ends with crash on I-85 in Newnan, two face multiple charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two wanted in connection to shoplifting at a Newnan Wal-Mart face multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the getaway vehicle crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 85 North in Newnan.

Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to a shoplifting report at the Wal-Mart on Bullsboro Drive on May 20. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they were assisting a deputy who said the two shoplifters were attempting to flee the scene. Police later followed the vehicle that matched the description that was driving in a reckless manner on onto a nearby I-85 North ramp.

Police dash cam footage shows the getaway vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The Georgia State Patrol later performed a precision immobilization technique where the vehicle lost control, crashed into a guardrail, and came to a stop on I-85.

Police say Regina Shalon Davis, 46, and Ronald Guilford, 50, both of Decatur, were arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting, narcotics possession, and obstruction of officers.

Police also seized ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax, crack cocaine, and another unknown illegal substance. Nearly $1,400 in merchandise was shoplifted from Wal-Mart, according to officials.

Police say both Davis and Guilford were treated by EMS on the scene and transported to the hospital; they were later transported to the Coweta County jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.