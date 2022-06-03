Report: Wellstar Douglas Hospital failed to provide proper care of patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News discovered a state investigation that outlines treatment pitfalls by a metro-Atlanta hospital after a teenager who had COVID-19 died after being released twice.

“I can’t wrap my brain around why they would do him like that,” said Tosha Nettles, the mother of Tyler Fairley, who passed away in 2021. “That experience I’ll never forget.”

Nettles struggles to understand why her 17-year-old son Tyler did not receive the healthcare she said he so desperately needed.

She said he contracted COVID-19 on July 23, 2021, and she took her son to Wellstar Douglas Hospital for treatment twice. The first time, she said he was diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home. The second time, she said he was discharged and told to hydrate.

Days later, her son tragically died.

“They just downplayed his illness,” Nettles said. “When I read the report, it confirmed everything I was saying.”

The Georgia Department of Community Health conducted an investigation into the case and stated in their report that, “it was determined that the facility failed to provide stabilizing treatment as required.”

The report goes on to say that this posed an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of the patient and also delayed treatment for his emergency medical condition.

“When we were discharging, the doctor came in and he said they did an x-ray of the chest and that one side of his lungs was clearing up where the pneumonia was. But the other side was still the same, and they also did an EKG that came back fine. When I read the report and the investigation, it actually came back abnormal.”

CBS46 contacted Wellstar Douglas Hospital and they responded with this statement saying, “We strongly disagree with this report and have submitted a written objection to these preliminary observations. All of our hospitals strive to provide high quality care and undergo regular continuous improvement processes to meet that goal. All hospitals, including Wellstar Douglas Hospital, are reviewed by external agencies and this document is a preliminary report issued by one such agency. We strongly disagree with this report and have submitted a written objection to these preliminary observations. Unfortunately, the hospital’s written objection is not available for public review, due to patient privacy protections, and we are currently awaiting the disposition of that matter.”

“There’s sadness, there’s anger and there’s a lot of emotions there because of this. I feel like my son could have still been here had they adhered to medical attention for him,” she added.

Wellstar Douglas Hospital told CBS46 News the hospital’s written objection to the report is not available for public view and they are currently awaiting a response from the state.

