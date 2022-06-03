Smoking ban begins on Tybee Island’s beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend will mark the first weekend since Tybee’s new smoking ban on the beach went into effect. This ban applies to the whole beach starting from the wooden crossovers and all the way into the water. It also includes the pier.

“I feel like you’re still going to see people out here doing it. It’s just trying to get the word out,” said beachgoer Tori Martin.

This is exactly what the city is working hard to do with new signage at each crossover and code enforcement officers ready to have a talk with anyone they catch smoking.

Beachgoer Michael Martin said, “we’re not really smokers so it doesn’t really affect us personally, but if I wanted to have a smoke and I got caught with a fine that wouldn’t be fun.”

For the first 30 days code enforcement is only giving out warnings to someone smoking. After that they could be a handed a $300 fine.

“I hate it. I absolutely hate it for the people that come down here and visit,” said Tybee Island resident Karin Hogan.

Karin Hogan says a lot of the rules in place are for the better, but this one just isn’t necessary.

“I don’t smoke and I think it’s a terrible thing. I hardly see anyone smoke anymore.”

Hogan says this ban takes away from the very thing people like about coming to the beach.

“I think everybody needs a place to go and relax, so why not just give you some place to go and do and you don’t have to be judged or get a ticket or a fine?”

While Hogan isn’t in favor of the ban, she does think it’ll help with the abundance of litter if people adhere to it.

“I still see people with glass bottles and it’s so obvious, the signs are so obvious and that is very dangerous for the other people.”

Michael and Tori Martin also think it’ll help clean up the beach and that it’ll be nice for when the beach is extremely packed.

“A lot of people don’t want to be around other people blowing smoke, so I think it’s all good points.”

The city says permanent no smoking signs are ordered and will be up soon.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.