Trump election probe grand jury to hears from Raffensperger

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger walked into the Fulton County Courthouse to testify before a special grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump and his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“I think we can take away that obviously, he’s a critical witness. I mean he was the one on the other side of the call,” Church said.

Trial lawyer Tom Church said the case will boil down to the President’s intent on the call.

“So, look, all I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Former President Trump said on the phone call.

The intent of the call is information the Secretary of State is likely to provide to the grand jury.

“He’s the one who can provide the context of the call and notably the subpoena sent out asks for not just his testimony but for documents and any other records that would flush out that context because we need to know the context of that call,” Church said.

After testifying under oath, the Secretary of State managed to leave the courthouse without providing comment to the media.

“So, it makes sense to me as someone who is running for reelection as well, there’s that equation, he probably doesn’t want to face a lot of media questions about what happened behind closed doors. He also may not be able to really comment on much. Grand jury proceedings are secret,” Church said.

CBS46 asked the Secretary of State’s Office if Raffensperger will testify again in the coming days, and they did not respond.

