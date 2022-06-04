Advertisement

Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo held Saturday

Group of prominent figures at Black Wall Street Business Expo
Group of prominent figures at Black Wall Street Business Expo(Optimal House Media Photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo was held Saturday.

The event was presented by Atlanta non-profit The Financial Literacy Institute and featured several black-owned businesses.

Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion was also held to educate and rebuild Black Wall Street with mechanisms and practices that fill a void in generational building and create new black-owned businesses globally.

Several prominent figures attended the panel discussion, including Morris Brown College President, Dr. Kevin James, Psychologist and Pan-African Activist Dr. Umar Johnson, Food Network’s Master Chef Camerron Dangerfield, Atlanta TV personality Cristyl Kimbrough.

Officials say a $1,000 grant was awarded by the Black Wall Street Black Business Expo.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire destroys three homes in Morrow Friday night
Morrow Fire Investigation
Mugshot photo of Jinsuk Pei
Kidnapping leads to police chase, shooting in Lawrenceville Friday
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
Fulton County Board of Registration to recertify primary election results
Scene of Morrow fire
Officials: Three homes destroyed in suspicious Morrow fire, $10k reward offered