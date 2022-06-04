Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo held Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo was held Saturday.

The event was presented by Atlanta non-profit The Financial Literacy Institute and featured several black-owned businesses.

Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion was also held to educate and rebuild Black Wall Street with mechanisms and practices that fill a void in generational building and create new black-owned businesses globally.

Several prominent figures attended the panel discussion, including Morris Brown College President, Dr. Kevin James, Psychologist and Pan-African Activist Dr. Umar Johnson, Food Network’s Master Chef Camerron Dangerfield, Atlanta TV personality Cristyl Kimbrough.

Officials say a $1,000 grant was awarded by the Black Wall Street Black Business Expo.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.