1 killed, 8 injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Phoenix police say nine people, including an older teenage boy, was shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened after 1 a.m. Sgt. Andy Williams said detectives believe a confrontation ended in a shooting with nine people shot.

One person died after being taken to the hospital, police said. Two women suffered life-threatening injuries. Williams said an older teenage boy was also among those shot, but he is expected to be OK.

During a news conference, Williams stated that a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall during the shooting. The victims’ ages weren’t clear, but Williams said he believed they were between 17 and 24.

Video from the scene showed several officers and detectives with crime-scene tape restricting access to the scene. Police expect that area to be closed throughout the morning as an extensive investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

This week’s shooting comes after a party ended in six people between the ages of 16 and 18 being shot in west Phoenix. An 18-year-old man died in that shooting.

