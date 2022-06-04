FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice again on Sunday; Hot, humid with some t-storms next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sunday will be another beautiful day in north Georgia. The humidity will be comfortable and the low temperature at dawn will be in the low to mid 60s. It will warm into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Sunday (CBS46)

Humidity gradually increases early next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It will be near 90 on Tuesday with a 30% chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of storms on Tuesday is in north and northwest Georgia.

Rain chances (CBS46)

The best chance of showers and thunderstorms during the workweek is on Wednesday when odds rise to 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the workweek. There is a decent chance of scattered showers/storms on Saturday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought flooding rain to South Florida before emerging into the Atlantic Ocean. It may become Tropical Storm Alex as it moves over the Gulf Stream off the Eastern Seaboard. It’s no threat to the United States. Rough surf is possible at the Georgia coast early next week.

PTC 1 (CBS46)

