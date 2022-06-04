FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead; T-Storms next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a nice weekend in north Georgia with highs in the mid 80s in Atlanta both Saturday and Sunday. It may be a few degrees cooler in the mountains, but still plenty nice. Both days will feature at least partly sunny skies. Lower humidity arrives on Saturday with a northeast breeze.

It will start to heat up on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. the rain risk is fairly low Monday afternoon - about a 20-30% chance of a passing shower or t-storms. Expect the humidity to increase in the middle of next week. Shower and t-storm chances will also increase to 30-40% on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The high temperature will not be far from 90°.

It may get hotter late next workweek. The odds of rain diminish on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be near 70 late next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.