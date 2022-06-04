Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week

By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Gorgeous Weekend! Partly sunny, pleasant, and a bit breezy today with highs in the mid 80′s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Expect a dry weekend with seasonable temperatures. Next week it will be warmer, more humid and mid week we will see a few late day showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm, Low Humidity Today; 90's Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend; 90 Degrees Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend; 90 Degrees Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Spotty Early Showers, More Widespread Rain/Storms Late Today/Tonight
FIRST ALERT: Spotty Early Showers/More Widespread Late Today/Tonight
FIRST ALERT: Hot And Humid Saturday; Showers/Storms Sunday & Monday
First Alert: Hot And Humid Saturday; Showers/Storms Sunday & Monday