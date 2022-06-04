FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Gorgeous Weekend! Partly sunny, pleasant, and a bit breezy today with highs in the mid 80′s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Expect a dry weekend with seasonable temperatures. Next week it will be warmer, more humid and mid week we will see a few late day showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.