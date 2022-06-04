Fulton County Board of Registration to recertify primary election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is set to recertify results from the primary election held on May 24 at a meeting this weekend.

Officials say the meeting will be held at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center located at 1365 English St. NW at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Michelle Long Spears recently alerted officials to a problem in the DeKalb County Commissioner District 2 race the Wednesday after the primary election. Spears said she noticed she received zero votes at more than a dozen precincts, including the one she voted at.

After a recount by hand, county officials announced it is delaying certification in the general primary election after a series of technical issues. The county did not specify the issues but shared it is working with the Georgia Secretary of State to determine what caused the problem.

Officials say they plan to discuss any other elections business.

RELATED STORIES:

Kemp wins Georgia GOP governor’s primary, facing Stacey Abrams again

McBath defeats Bourdeaux in 7th district Democratic primary

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims victory in 14th district GOP primary

Democrats, GOP follow parallel paths to Georgia political dominance

Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

LIVE BLOG: Primary election underway as Georgians head to polls

Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

Poll worker shortage across metro Atlanta day before primary election

Landmark Communications releases poll results one day before primary election

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.