Kidnapping leads to police chase, shooting in Lawrenceville Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Macon man who police say kidnapped a woman, hit a police cruiser trying to flee police and led officers on a chase in Lawrenceville Friday night faces several charges.

According to police, officers responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway around 9 p.m. after receiving information from a caller that his girlfriend was possibly in danger after never returning from an errand she had to run. Police add the caller only received audio from his girlfriend at the time suggesting something was wrong.

Police identified the man wanted for kidnapping as 23-year-old Jinsuk Pei during a traffic stop on Duluth Highway near Purcell Road. Officers spotted the alleged victim, Michelle, exiting his vehicle. Attempting to escape, Pei hit a police cruiser and sped off. As police chased Pei, one officer firing multiple shots at his vehicle. He later got out of his car, fled on foot into a wooded area where he was later arrested.

Police say Michelle, was later medically treated on the scene.

Pei faces kidnapping, obstruction, aggravated assault and interference charges.

The Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division was contacted for further investigation. Charges are forth coming for the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

