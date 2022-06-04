McDonald’s employee on the run after shooting manager in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A McDonald’s manager is fighting for her life after she was shot at work by another employee.

Atlanta Police say it happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. They say the shooter got into an argument with the manager and was asked to leave and after doing so, he returned and confronted the victim outside with a gun and then shot her before driving off.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

