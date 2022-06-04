Advertisement

McDonald’s employee on the run after shooting manager in southeast Atlanta

Moreland Avenue McDonald's shooting scene.
Moreland Avenue McDonald's shooting scene.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A McDonald’s manager is fighting for her life after she was shot at work by another employee.

Atlanta Police say it happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. They say the shooter got into an argument with the manager and was asked to leave and after doing so, he returned and confronted the victim outside with a gun and then shot her before driving off.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

