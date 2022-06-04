Police search for McDonald’s employee that shot boss

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Police are hunting for a McDonald’s employee who shot his boss, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. That’s according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s in East Atlanta.

“You don’t imagine coming to work and having something like this happen,” said Colnith Brown, who works as the chief people officer for corporate McDonald’s and overseas 10 Metro-Atlanta locations.

It was the general manager of the restaurant who was shot. She’d been at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s for about three years.

“She’s a very loved general manager, by her team and by the community at large,” said Brown.

Atlanta Police say a male employee got in a fight with his boss after she asked him to leave. He left, then came back and shot his GM.

“I’ve seen the video and it’s disturbing,” said Brown.

Brown tells CBS46 the woman shot is Elizabeth Williams. She’s at Grady Hospital in critical condition. Brown says Williams and the suspect had no previous fights as far as he knows. Williams had even done the suspect’s laundry the day he ended up shooting her.

“The owner of the organization calls her sugar pie, honey bunch. She is an amazing person. Always glass half full, just a very southern accent and just someone you would instantly love,” said Brown. “We just ask that the public, the community, pray for our general manager. And also pray for, you know, the community at large.”

Police are still looking for the suspect. Brown told us that he ran off on foot.

This shooting is one of several we’ve seen at fast food restaurants in the past few months. A customer shot into a South Fulton McDonald’s a few weeks ago, injuring no one. That same day, a Taco Bell employee shot two teenage customers who were complaining about their order not being ready on time.

