Atlanta airport lit up in orange on gun violence awareness day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hartfield-Jackson International Airport lit up in orange to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday.

The display honors the victims and survivors of gun violence. In recent weeks, there have been several mass shootings across the nation and the Atlanta-metro area has been hit hard by gun violence.

Police are investigating a shooting that turned fatal outside an apartment complex in Decatur early Saturday morning.

State and city leaders have been working together to try to reduce gun violence across the Atlanta-metro area.

