Atlanta airport lit up in orange on gun violence awareness day

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hartfield-Jackson International Airport lit up in orange to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday.

The display honors the victims and survivors of gun violence. In recent weeks, there have been several mass shootings across the nation and the Atlanta-metro area has been hit hard by gun violence.

Police are investigating a shooting that turned fatal outside an apartment complex in Decatur early Saturday morning.

State and city leaders have been working together to try to reduce gun violence across the Atlanta-metro area.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Police: Argument escalates to fatal shooting outside Decatur apartment

Police: Fatal shooting at shopping plaza was targeted, community on edge

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school

