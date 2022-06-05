FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a beautiful weekend, we’ll see higher temperatures, higher humidity, and higher rain chances this week.

Monday Forecast:

Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers and storms.

High: 86

Normal High: 86

Chance of rain: 20%

Monday (CBS46)

What you need to know:

Rain chances increase midweek and this weekend. We have a FIRST ALERT Wednesday and Saturday for scattered storms in the forecast. It will also be hot later this week, with highs near 90 Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. Saturday’s rain will come with cooler temperatures. Highs drop back to the low/mid 80s this weekend.

Rain chances (CBS46)

