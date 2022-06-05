FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week
Enjoy The Day, Heat, Humidity And Higher Rain Chances This Coming Week
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Partly sunny, warm with low humidity and highs in the mid 80′s today. This week will bring warmer temperatures, higher humidity and greater rain chances this week. The best chance for rain this week in on Wednesday.
