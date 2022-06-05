Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week

Enjoy The Day, Heat, Humidity And Higher Rain Chances This Coming Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Partly sunny, warm with low humidity and highs in the mid 80′s today. This week will bring warmer temperatures, higher humidity and greater rain chances this week. The best chance for rain this week in on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous Weekend; Rain, Heat, And Humidity Return Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm, Low Humidity Today; 90's Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend; 90 Degrees Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend; 90 Degrees Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Spotty Early Showers, More Widespread Rain/Storms Late Today/Tonight
FIRST ALERT: Spotty Early Showers/More Widespread Late Today/Tonight