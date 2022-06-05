Police: Argument escalates to fatal shooting outside Decatur apartment

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting they say began after an argument outside an apartment complex in Decatur early Saturday morning.

Officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the Villa apartment complex on Eastwyck Circle just after midnight to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20′s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating.

The shooting remains under investigation.

