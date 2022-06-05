Advertisement

Police: Man wanted in connection to Athens shooting arrested and charged

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County Police detectives arrested and charged an Athens man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured on May 31.

Police say they identified 22-year-old Deaundrea Silmon as the man responsible for the shooting that left a 29-year old with multiple gunshot wounds. Silmon was charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue after hearing reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mugshot photo of Ajang Ruach
Second arrest made in connection to Brannon Hill condo murders
Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains, to go and rescue a neighbor who...
Tropical Storm Alex heads to the Bermuda
Donovan Atterberry poses for a portrait, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio....
Abortion rights advocates say they need more men’s voices
Man wanted in connection to murder of Atlanta rapper
Police: Man wanted in connection to murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble