Police: Man wanted in connection to Athens shooting arrested and charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County Police detectives arrested and charged an Athens man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured on May 31.

Police say they identified 22-year-old Deaundrea Silmon as the man responsible for the shooting that left a 29-year old with multiple gunshot wounds. Silmon was charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue after hearing reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

