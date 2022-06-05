Police: Man wanted in connection to murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones wanted in connection to the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble.

Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say Rockdale County Sheriffs deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Dr. in Conyers after reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. Police discovered Orr lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky and collaborator Young Scooter also confirmed the news on their social media accounts.

Def Jam released a small statement on their Instagram account saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Several rappers have posted messages sending condolences through their social media pages including fellow Atlanta rappers T.I., Gucci Mane and several others.

Trouble has collaborated with several big name artists including Drake and The Weekend. He also collaborated with Atlanta area rappers Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz and Migos.

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Trouble sent out a Tweet after midnight on Sunday.

Several Atlanta rappers have died recently including Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole.

This remains an active investigation.

