Second arrest made in connection to Brannon Hill condo murders

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested and charged 21 year-old Ajang Ruach, in the May 8 murders of three people at Brannon Hill Condominiums in Decatur.

According to warrants, Ruach was charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Masi Mabay, James Fasse, and Alsadig Awag.

Officials say information provided to the sheriff’s office Field Operations Uniform Section by crime stoppers led to the arrest without incident at a residence on Ashton Oak Circle in Stone Mountain, Georgia where police found Rauch hiding in a closet.

The DeKalb County Police Department previously announced 25-year-old Ofieo Ojego was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the deadly shootings.

Police transported Ruach to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the Brannon Hill condominium complex.

EMS transported two people to area hospitals in serious condition. Three others were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

The county tells CBS46 it has known about the issues at Brannon Hills for at least 6 years and they say they are trying to address it.

Meanwhile, police say six people were shot last night on the property.

Residents told CBS46 that fires are a common occurrence and they are usually caused by squatters in the uninhabitable apartment units.

DeKalb County has demolished 96 apartment units over the last 4 years but some of the property is privately owned and addressing code violations requires a court order. In some cases, they have not been able to track the owners down.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.