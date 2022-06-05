Advertisement

Spalding County Police seek public’s help finding man wanted for burglary

Police photo
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Spalding County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for committing two burglaries this week.

Police say the man stole 15-20 boxes of vape pens and rolling papers at 3016 Macon Rd. on Wednesday and Thursday.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a green hoody and black gloves. The burglary remains under investigation.

If you have seen this man, call 770-467-4282.

