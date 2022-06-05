Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were killed in a car crash in Fulton County early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street, shutting down southbound lanes for hours.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to CBS46 that two people died.

The cause of the car crash is under investigation.

