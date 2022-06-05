Advertisement

Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Fulton County

Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Fulton County
Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Fulton County(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were killed in a car crash in Fulton County early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street, shutting down southbound lanes for hours.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to CBS46 that two people died.

The cause of the car crash is under investigation.

CBS46 News will continue to update this story when more information is released to us.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House to offer free medical services for students and families this summer
Police photo
Spalding County Police seek public’s help finding man wanted for burglary
Atlanta airport lights up in orange on gun violence awareness day
Atlanta airport lit up in orange on gun violence awareness day
Atlanta Airport lights up in orange for gun violence awareness day
Atlanta airport lights up in orange on gun violence awareness day