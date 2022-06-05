Walton Co. mom speaks out against gun violence after teen son was shot 5 times

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A Walton County mom is calling for change after her teenaged son was shot five times.

17-year-old Jacob Capes is supposed to be celebrating his high school graduation before heading off to boot camp for the Marines.

“He had talked to the recruiters to go and he was so excited. He talked about it all of the time,” said Rachel Spears, Jacob’s Capes.

Instead, he’s been lying in a hospital bed for three weeks.

“He’s in ICU on life support. And since May 18th, he’s had six surgeries,” said Spears.

According to Gwinnett County Police reports, Capes was shot five times in a friend’s yard. His mom says he was trying to de-escalate a fight between friends.

“He’s an amazing kid. He’s always been loyal to everyone growing up,” said Spears.

19-year-old Eli Thomas Wright of Monroeis named by police as the suspect in the shooting. He’s currently in custody and facing nine different criminal charges, according to police reports.

“You never think something like this can happen. And you would never imagine it would happen to your child. But the world is so cruel these days,” said Spears.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, teen shootings like this do keep happening. So far in 2022, 1,400 teens have been injured and 550 teens have been killed by guns in the United States.

“These kids are able to get a hold of any gun or anything these days and it’s scary,” sad Spears.

Spears wants more filtering of who can get their hands on guns and wants more education on de-escalating violence, so more moms don’t have to experience what she’s going through.

“This is just so devastating, because this is just something a mother should never have to go through,” said Spears.

Spears has a GoFund Me to help cover medical costs for her son and help with bills since she and Jacob’s dad have been by his side at the hospital instead of working.

Fundraiser by Rachel Spears : Help raise money for my Jacob (gofundme.com)

