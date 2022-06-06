Police: Man in critical condition after falling from car as its stolen

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a man is in critical condition after he fell in the road when someone stole his car while he was still inside Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call of a man in the roadway at Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive around 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 60s in the road with serious injuries. Witnesses at the scene told police the victim was at an area car wash when someone stole the victim’s vehicle while he was still inside. While someone fled from the scene in the victims car, the victim fell.

CBS46 News observed several police cruisers on Misty Waters Drive investigating.

Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

