East Point Police seek public’s help finding missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The East Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.

East Point Police says Byron J. Rhodan was last seen Thursday on a Marta bus in the area of Washington Road and Janice Drive in Atlanta wearing a multi-colored polo shirt, khaki shorts and multi-colored Versace gym shoes. His phone last pinged in the Griffin area, police add.

Officials say Rhodan is wheelchair dependent and has several health issues, including a medical condition called dwarfism.

Rhodan is described as a black male, 3 feet tall and weighs between 70-80 pounds. He has long black dreads, blonde highlights, brown eyes and a full beard.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the East Point Police Department at (404)-761-2177.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.