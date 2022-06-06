Advertisement

FBI warns businesses in eight Southern states of fraud scheme

(KCBD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone.

A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

The FBI said that so far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

FBI Charlotte says it is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

