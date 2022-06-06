First Alert Forecast: Stormy Pattern Takes Over Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few storms pop up this afternoon give way to stormy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few t-showers pop up in the afternoon and evening.

High: 86° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Spotty T-showers in Metro between 4-9pm (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A cold front sweeping across Tennessee brings us high rain chances in Georgia both Tuesday and Wednesday. A cluster of storms is likely overnight across NW GA, and a few showers could linger through sunrise. Scattered t-storms pop back up Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight and through the day Wednesday.

Very stormy both Wednesday and Saturday. (cbs46)

Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and hot, before a strong cold front moves through Saturday.

1-3" Rain Likely. (cbs46)

