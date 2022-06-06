Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Stormy Pattern Takes Over Tonight

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few storms pop up this afternoon give way to stormy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few t-showers pop up in the afternoon and evening.

High: 86° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Spotty T-showers in Metro between 4-9pm
Spotty T-showers in Metro between 4-9pm(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A cold front sweeping across Tennessee brings us high rain chances in Georgia both Tuesday and Wednesday. A cluster of storms is likely overnight across NW GA, and a few showers could linger through sunrise. Scattered t-storms pop back up Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight and through the day Wednesday.

Very stormy both Wednesday and Saturday.
Very stormy both Wednesday and Saturday.(cbs46)

Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and hot, before a strong cold front moves through Saturday.

1-3" Rain Likely.
1-3" Rain Likely.(cbs46)

