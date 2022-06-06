Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Several days of rain & storms this week

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This week will remain unsettled, with several days of rain and storms. Rain chances will taper off through the early evening, before more scattered storms return Tuesday.

Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning(CBS46)

Tuesday Forecast:

Scattered rain in storms move into Northwest Georgia in the early morning. Scattered rain and storms re-develop in the afternoon.

High: 87

Normal High: 86

Chance of rain: 40%

What You Need To Know:

There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday & Friday for higher rain chances. Wednesday will remain unsettled with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lighting possible. Friday will also be stormy, especially in the afternoon and evening. The rain chances end in time for the weekend, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity Saturday.

Rain This Week
Rain This Week(CBS46)

