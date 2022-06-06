Advertisement

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon.

“It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people who are a little bit pinched right now,” an Atlanta driver said.

Inflated gas prices are costing most families about $450 more this year compared to last. It’s an expense Nakechia Traylor can’t afford at all.

Traylor struggles to pay rent each month for sub-par conditions at her apartment in southwest Atlanta and uses public transportation to avoid the pain at the pump

“My mom used to help me a lot and I lost her like a year ago. Now, it’s just me and I have to help my stepdad and he’s sick,” Traylor said.

She’s also raising a child in the middle of record-high inflation, which hasn’t been easy. Her rent jumped $500 this year and is now costing her $1,300 a month.

“We don’t have any maintenance, we don’t have anything. But a clean-up guy to clean up on the outside. We need help on the inside,” Traylor said.

Traylor works for a cleaning company bringing home $1,600 and a few food stamps to make ends meet.

In hopes of finding some relief, she wore a Biden Harris t-shirt and shared this cry for help.

“I would say can you help me in my commitment and environment because I’m a single parent and I’m struggling right now,” Traylor said.

