Look Up Atlanta: Brooks Baptiste talks with Mike Jordan about city’s accommodations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The countdown is on for the biggest fireworks show in the Southeast. Look Up Atlanta will light up the sky for families and friends over Centennial Olympic Park July 3.

Up until the show, Wake Up Atlanta will celebrate the event’s five aspirations: appetite, art, athletics, attractions and accommodations.

Mike Jordan, editor-in-chief for Butter.ATL and frequent contributor for the Wall Street Journal and The Guardian weighs in on Atlanta’s charming, stylish and vibrant hotels.

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.