Man considered armed and dangerous after murdering ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Canton man whom they call armed and dangerous.

24-year-old Brackus Golden is wanted in connection with a murder that happened Sunday in Woodstock.

Deputies responded to an “unknown trouble” call at a home on King Arthur Drive in Woodstock at around 6:15 p.m.

When officers got to the home, they found a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in front of the home.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Golden shot the victim and took off in a car.

Police say it appears Golden was in a previous relationship with the victim’s girlfriend who lives at the home.

Golden was last seen driving a red 2018 Mazda 3, license plate #CSS3950. He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you see Golden or have any information about this incident call 911.

The name of the victim has not been released.

