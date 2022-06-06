Advertisement

Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot in College Park

A man in his 40s was shot in the chest and died, according to police.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot to death in a gas station parking lot in College Park overnight.

Police were called to the Chevron off Godby Road and Old National Highway just before 1 a.m.

According to the police, a man in his mid to late 40s was shot in the chest and died.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident contact police.

