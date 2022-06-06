Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot to death in a gas station parking lot in College Park overnight.

Police were called to the Chevron off Godby Road and Old National Highway just before 1 a.m.

According to the police, a man in his mid to late 40s was shot in the chest and died.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident contact police.

