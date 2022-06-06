Advertisement

Several Metro Atlanta counties recertify, hand count, and audit May Primary elections results

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Recounting and recertifying votes: that’s what several Metro Atlanta counties are still doing nearly two weeks after Georgia’s May primaries.

“We want some certain assurances our election system is going to be free of serious defects,” said Marshall Orson, a candidate for Dekalb County Commissioner 2.

In Cobb County, elections workers are spending Monday afternoon hand-counting results for a referendum that would make Vinings a city instead of a census-designated place. The results that were counted on elections day were 55.45% for “No” to 45.55% for “Yes.” The reason for the hand count? Officials say the leader behind political group Vinings Yes! pushed for an audit.

Fulton County elections workers were stuck in the office Sunday for a recertification.

“The recertification is due to a small technical error with some memory card uploads,” said Nadine Williams, the interim director for the election’s office.

After going back over ballots, workers found no elections results changed.

On Friday, Dekalb County elections officials recertified, hand counted, and audited select polls after a programming issue was found. The issue was discovered when Commissioner 2 Candidate Michelle Long Spears noticed she got zero votes at more than a dozen precincts, including the one she voted at.

“Maintaining the integrity of our election is critical. We have to trust if we show up to the poll the process votes and our vote counts,” said Spears.

