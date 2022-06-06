Advertisement

Summer Foodservice Apprentice Program open to APS students

File photo - school cafeteria
File photo - school cafeteria(WTOK)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a summer apprentice opportunity for APS students.

Atlanta Public Schools is currently looking for APS students to work in its school cafeterias and help with the cold prep process.

The locations include Harper Archer Elementary School, Coan Middle School, The B.E.S.T. Academy, M. Agnes Jones Elementary School, and Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.

Applicants must be APS students, at least 16 years old, and available to work at least four hours per day Monday-Friday from June 13-June 30. The pay rate is $11 per hour.

To apply, email tedesha.henry@sfellc.org or scan the QR code below:

APS Summer Foodservice Apprentice Program
APS Summer Foodservice Apprentice Program(Atlanta Public Schools/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On the weekends, you can find 14-year-old Henry Odell mowing lawns.
Marietta teen mows 50 lawns for free for people in need
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage
Hot air balloon pilots started in Helen, Ga. Thursday morning and the first one to reach I-95...
Hot air balloon race takes off from Helen for its 49th year
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
June Pride Events in metro Atlanta | 2022