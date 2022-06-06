Summer Foodservice Apprentice Program open to APS students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a summer apprentice opportunity for APS students.

Atlanta Public Schools is currently looking for APS students to work in its school cafeterias and help with the cold prep process.

The locations include Harper Archer Elementary School, Coan Middle School, The B.E.S.T. Academy, M. Agnes Jones Elementary School, and Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.

Applicants must be APS students, at least 16 years old, and available to work at least four hours per day Monday-Friday from June 13-June 30. The pay rate is $11 per hour.

To apply, email tedesha.henry@sfellc.org or scan the QR code below:

APS Summer Foodservice Apprentice Program (Atlanta Public Schools/Facebook)

