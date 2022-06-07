Alpharetta church campsite vandalized ahead of 10-day retreat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A place of worship at a historic campground was vandalized in Alpharetta weeks before its main event of the year.

Holbrook Campground shared pictures of obscene phrases and images spray-painted on its property on May 30.

“We are sick to see our beautiful Arbor and Grounds desecrated by those who have no respect for these Holy Grounds that have meant so much to us all,” said the organization in a Facebook post.

Cherokee County officials said a neighbor noticed the graffiti and beer cans littering the area before alerting law enforcement. Investigators believe a group of juveniles is responsible for the damage.

The vandalism comes weeks before the Holbrook Camp Meeting, which is ten days of prayer and worship that brings hundreds of people to the property.

Joyce and Jimmy Henderson have attended service at the site for decades and said the Arbor is “almost heaven” and a “perfect place to be.”

The couple was devastated to see the structure turned into an investigation site, but extended compassion to the perpetrators.

“It’s so sad. Just maybe these people can change,” said Joyce. “Maybe other people can not be too angry about what’s happened, but let whoever did it know they can reach out and find another way.”

Extra police are patrolling the area, and this is not the first instance of vandalism on the property.

