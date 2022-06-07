Crews searching for missing swimmer in Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A search is underway for a swimmer who authorities say went missing in the Chattahoochee River late Monday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens responded to a possible drowning on the Chattahoochee near the Akers Mill/Powers Ferry area at the Cobb/Fulton County line around 4:30 p.m. According to witnesses, a 20-year-old male was attempting to swim across the river to a popular diving rock when he went under and did not resurface.

DNR game wardens immediately began searching with sonar and assisting Cobb County Fire, Cobb County Police Department and National Park Service with search efforts.

The search was suspended at dark and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

CBS46 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.