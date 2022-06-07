Advertisement

Crews searching for missing swimmer in Chattahoochee River

Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River provided by Chopper46.
Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River provided by Chopper46.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A search is underway for a swimmer who authorities say went missing in the Chattahoochee River late Monday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens responded to a possible drowning on the Chattahoochee near the Akers Mill/Powers Ferry area at the Cobb/Fulton County line around 4:30 p.m. According to witnesses, a 20-year-old male was attempting to swim across the river to a popular diving rock when he went under and did not resurface.

DNR game wardens immediately began searching with sonar and assisting Cobb County Fire, Cobb County Police Department and National Park Service with search efforts.

The search was suspended at dark and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

CBS46 will provide updates as they become available.

