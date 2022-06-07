Brookhaven tenants say human waste leaking into apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - A handful of Brookhaven tenants say human waste has leaked into their apartments three times in the last month.

“Dirty water. Like poop, literally poop on the tub. Water, I guess pee, coming out from the tub, so, it’s all on the floor,” said Linda Corona in an interview with CBS46 News on Monday.

Tenants say it’s happening at a handful of bottom-floor units at the Villas de las Colinas 2 apartments on Buford Highway.

“She said she doesn’t know what to do. She cries because all this is happening,” said Luz Carranza in Spanish, translated by her nephew.

Tenants believe it’s a plumbing issue.

Both Luz and Linda say they’ve contacted their apartment manager and city officials.

“They just don’t do nothing. They said they were going to bring someone, a plumber to fix this. But up to date, no one has came,” said Corona.

A spokesperson for the city of Brookhaven said they sent crews out multiple times in the last couple of weeks.

“The city has been out on several occasions between May 23 and present. In each instance, management was taking steps to correct the problem,” said Burke Brennan, a spokesperson for the city of Brookhaven.

The city said tenants went to City Hall on May 23 reporting the issue. A spokesperson said Code Enforcement officials first visited the property on June 1.

Brennan detailed a timeline of city activity, including a visit to the affected units on June 6.

“Code Enforcement officers visited each affected unit, spoke with tenants, ran water, observed repairs and clean-up. All units have had plumbing issue resolved, apartments cleaned. One has new floor and others are awaiting delivery,” said Brennan.

Tenants on Monday did not mention that city crews had been out that day and said they feared the issue remained.

“It could happen tonight, tomorrow, they just don’t fix it,” said Linda.

Linda said a facility worker has come to vacuum up the leaking liquid, but she cleans up the rest.

She fears that the sewage and bacteria will cause her and her two kids to get sick.

She said one neighbor already moved out because of the sewage issue.

The tenants have started this fundraising drive with hopes of moving out of the complex.

“She said she wants to move out but there are no apartments to rent and she doesn’t have the money to buy a new one,” said Carranza, again translated into English by her nephew.

“We’re stuck here. It’s where we live,” said Corona.

CBS46 reached out to the property manager via phone and email.

A CBS46 reporter also knocked on the door of the leasing office on Monday, but nobody answered.

Brennan said the apartment complex was not cited as Code Enforcement observed that the issue was being addressed. The city finished its response to CBS46 by adding, “Follow-ups with tenants and management will be ongoing through the completion of all work.”

