Fernbank’s new tyrannosaurs exhibit roars into action this summer

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fernbank Museum is giving paleontology enthusiasts the chance to see the intriguing history of the tyrannosaur family tree this summer with an exciting, limited-time exhibit.

While many of us associate the line with the fearsome “tyrant lizard king” made so familiar to us through popular media, the truth is far more varied and interesting. Fernbank Museum’s new “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit will give dinosaur fans a chance to explore the evolution of the tyrannosaur family, from small, feathered creatures of the early Jurassic period to the imposing T. rex we all know and love.

With 30 exhibit pieces ranging from life-size skeletons to real fossil specimens, along with interactive and engaging activities, enthusiasts of all ages will be enthralled by Fernbank’s newest exhibit. Guests will even have a chance to virtually hatch a dinosaur egg through an augmented reality experience, while an art projection tunnel gives a glimpse into what life would be like with these creatures roaming Atlanta.

“The geologic record is vast and provides fascinating new discoveries that shed light on the lives of some of our favorite prehistoric creatures, including dinosaurs,” adds Fernbank Educator and Volunteer Manager Miranda Shealy. “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family highlights some of the newest paleontological findings about the many fearsome tyrannosaurs that roamed our planet during the Cretaceous period.”

“Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” will open June 11, running through September 5, and will be included with general admission to the museum.

