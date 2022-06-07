Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered Storms Today, Widespread Storms Wednesday

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rounds of t-storms with heavy rain and lightning will move through today and Wednesday.

Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

High: 85° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 50%

Scattered t-storms between 2-8pm.
Scattered t-storms between 2-8pm.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

It’ll be dry after sunset into the overnight hours, but spotty t-storms pop back up around sunrise and continue through the morning commute. Another larger round of storms moves in tomorrow evening, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds likely.

Very stormy in the afternoon and evening.
Very stormy in the afternoon and evening.(cbs46)

We briefly dry out Thursday, before another cold front arrives late in the work week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of rain with this front; at this point it looks like rain is most likely Friday night into Saturday morning, with dry conditions Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storms Today & Tomorrow
Storms Today & Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Several days of rain & storms this week
FIRST ALERT: Several days of rain & storms this week
Spotty T-showers in Metro between 4-9pm
First Alert Forecast: Stormy Pattern Takes Over Tonight
First Alert
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return this week