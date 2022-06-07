First Alert: Scattered Storms Today, Widespread Storms Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rounds of t-storms with heavy rain and lightning will move through today and Wednesday.

Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

High: 85° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 50%

Scattered t-storms between 2-8pm. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

It’ll be dry after sunset into the overnight hours, but spotty t-storms pop back up around sunrise and continue through the morning commute. Another larger round of storms moves in tomorrow evening, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds likely.

Very stormy in the afternoon and evening. (cbs46)

We briefly dry out Thursday, before another cold front arrives late in the work week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of rain with this front; at this point it looks like rain is most likely Friday night into Saturday morning, with dry conditions Sunday.

