FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Heavy downpours and storms throughout the day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in North Georgia. The biggest impacts are heavy rain and storms during both the morning rush-hour and afternoon rush-hour commute.

We’ll see periods of very heavy rain and strong gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.

With the saturated soil and possible gusty winds, we will most likely see some trees & power lines come down....and possibly some flash flooding in urban areas.

Timing:

Periods of pouring rain for the morning rush-hour commute and more rain for the afternoon rush-hour commute. The rain arrives very early Wednesday morning. Allow extra driving time as you head out the door early Wednesday.

8 am Wednesday (CBS46)

The rain chances continue through the afternoon, with periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible.

7 pm Wednesday (CBS46)

Severe Threat:

The highest threat of severe weather is in West Georgia (Including parts of West Metro Atlanta). Areas in yellow are under a level 2 (out of 5) threat of sever weather. A Level two risk means severe storms will be isolated. The rest of North Georgia is under a level 1 risk. The biggest threats Wednesday will be heavy rain, strong damaging winds, and frequent lightning.

Severe Risk (CBS46)

