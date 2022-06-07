Georgia nonprofit harvesting fruits and vegetables all over the city, to feed people in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a stark difference from the chaos and noise of the city and Doghead Farm. Strangely, the two spaces aren’t far from each other.

”We started in 2009 and since then we have been able to harvest more than 1.5 million pounds of food,” said Adam Hicks with Concrete Jungle.

This plot of land, and fruit trees all over the city are being used by an organization called Concrete Jungle.

”Our mission is to find overlooked and underutilized fruit trees and land around the city and then we transform it into a food source for people in need,” said Hicks.

The harvested fruits and veggies, go straight to Atlanta shelters and food pantries to be distributed to families in need.

”It is a good feeling to be able to support people in the community who can’t otherwise get access to the same food a lot of us are able to access a lot easier,” said Hicks.

Inflation means the cost of groceries has gone up, which means fresh fruits and vegetables are less accessible, especially for families who are already food insecure.

”Around 1 in 8 people in Georgia are food insecure and they are two times more likely to have chronic illnesses and diseases as a result of the foods they have access too,” said Hicks.

Volunteers with Concrete Jungle believe that fresh, nutritious, food shouldn’t be a luxury.

”It is great to see their faces when they are like, “Whoa! I haven’t had the chance to eat this in a long time!’”

Since there is so much food to harvest, volunteers are a necessity. Especially now, between the pandemic and inflation there are more families in need.

”On the 25th of June, we are going to have our largest pick of the season....we actually harvest around 15 thousand pounds of corn.....We are hoping, the more volunteers we get, the more we could surpass that amount,” said Hicks.

